Ryan Giggs: Jury in footballer's trial given new direction
- Published
Jurors deciding whether Ryan Giggs is guilty or not have been instructed they can give a majority verdict.
The former Manchester United player denies controlling behaviour, as well as assaulting ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38, and her sister Emma, 26, at Manchester Crown Court.
There were initially 12 jurors, but after one fell ill, 11 are deciding.
After deliberating for 16 hours 34 minutes, the judge said they can now give majority verdicts.
This means they no longer have to give unanimous verdicts to the charges - on which they all agree - but can give verdicts that 10 out of 11 on the panel agree.