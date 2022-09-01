Covid boosters: Wales' autumn rollout begins
- Published
Care home residents and staff will be the first people eligible in Wales to receive an autumn Covid-19 booster jab.
Wales' rollout began on Thursday with people offered a vaccine by letter or text message in order of priority by December, the Welsh government said.
Those eligible include everyone aged 50 and over, people in clinical risk groups and carers aged 16 to 49.
Covid infections are estimated to have fallen for a fifth week in Wales.
Other people eligible to receive the single booster vaccine include front-line health and social care workers and people aged five to 49 in a clinical risk group, or household contacts of people with immunosuppression.
The booster campaign follows advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises governments in Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Eligible adults aged 18 and over will be offered the Moderna vaccine, with younger people receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sir Frank Atherton said he feared it would be a "difficult winter" as people struggled to stay warm as heating bills increased, and urged people to get their boosters and flu vaccines.
"There is no doubt that people will be worrying whether to put the heating on and they're going to have to make some difficult choices," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"It's going to be a very difficult winter, keeping people warm, keeping frail elderly people warm in particular is an absolute priority and that's going to be very difficult in the current economic circumstances."
'Tough winter'
Chair of The Royal College of GPs in Wales and a GP in Monmouthshire, Dr Rowena Christmas said: "I'm feeling Covid fatigue, professionals and patients alike we're all a bit fed up and wish it would go away but I think people recognise that it hasn't gone away.
"Most people I'm talking to about it when the vaccine is coming are saying 'I'm going to have another one am I?'," she said.
"I don't want to be gloomy, but I am very concerned both about Covid and a tough winter for flu this year, I can't emphasise enough how important it is to come get both of our vaccinations, I think we may have a tough winter."
Who will get the booster?
How will I get my booster?
The booster vaccines, which will be offered at least three months after a previous dose, will be administered in GP surgeries and vaccination centres.
People have been asked to wait for an invitation letter and text message from their local health board rather than contacting their GP.
Meanwhile, 1.5m eligible people will be offered a free flu vaccine before the end of the year.
'Enormous impact'
"Our winter respiratory vaccination programme will help protect the most vulnerable in our communities from flu and coronavirus," said Health Minister Eluned Morgan.
She also praised "everyone working in the NHS and other organisations who will once again lead efforts to protect the most vulnerable".
"Vaccines have had an enormous impact on the course of the pandemic," she said.
"They have saved countless lives and given us the freedom and confidence to restart our lives."
In England, the autumn booster campaign is due to start next Monday, with care home residents and housebound people the first to get jabs.