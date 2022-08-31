Mumbles Pier: Fire at ex-Cinderella's club in Swansea
Firefighters have been battling to stop a fire spreading from a former nightclub to a nearby pier.
Seven fire engines have been at the blaze, which started at 11:10 BST on Wednesday, closing Mumbles Pier, in Swansea.
The owners of the pier said they were still trying to understand the cause of the blaze, but believe it started at the former Cinderella's nightclub.
The pier and arcade have so far not been damaged.
Fred and Bert Bollom, third-generation owners of Mumbles Pier, said as a family they were "devastated" and it was "utterly heart breaking".
They said it was believed to have started at the former Cinderella's "and spread throughout the row of buildings on that side of our complex."
Fred Bollom added that the fire had grown rapidly and had gutted the nightclub, and moved into the chip shop.
He said: "The fire was in the extension built in the 1950s - luckily the fire didn't spread to the oldest parts which were built in 1898."
There are no injuries, but there has been significant damage to the buildings.
BBC reporter Aimee Thomas, who was at the scene, said it is believed the fire started at the far end of the pier where the Copperfish restaurant is located, along with the Beaches and Cream shop - which used to be Cinderella's, a popular club until it closed in the mid-2000s.
She also reported that when she arrived at the scene at about 13:30 BST a large noise which sounded like explosion was heard in the area.
Residents were advised to close windows and doors because of the fumes.
Tim and Caryl Holmes, who live in Mumbles, realised something serious was going on when they heard several emergency vehicles pass by.
"It's a lovely old building and it's been there over 100 years, I would imagine, it's a terrible shame. Really sad," said Mr Holmes.
The fire is now contained, with the main concern that the fire did not spread onto the pier.
The smoke has calmed since the fire began but is still present, and an area is cordoned off from the Mumbles lifeboat station near Knab Rock car park while officers investigate.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Morriston, Tumble, Swansea Central, Port Talbot, Neath, Carmarthen and Cardigan.
It said crews were "working hard to keep the fire under control", and it advised residents to close all windows and doors and to avoid the area.
Popular visitor attractions
South Wales Police said it was continuing to work with the fire service at the scene.
It added that Mumbles Road was closed and motorists were advised to avoid the area, and local footpaths are also closed due to the danger of the fire spreading and from smoke.
The Mumbles area of Swansea and its Grade II-listed Victorian pier, which opened in 1898, are popular visitor attractions.
Jonathan Hollis, manager at Verdi's Cafe, said the situation was a "pain".
"The road has been closed from halfway down Mumbles Road, which I don't understand," he said.
'Wonderful team pulled together'
"Obviously I understand the reason for closing the road up to the pier, but now the road has been closed further down so no-one can get to us. At first we were busy with everyone from the pier coming to us, but now we're really quiet."
Mr Hollis said it had also affected their water supply, so they have had to stop selling some things.
The pier owners also said: "First and foremost, we are incredibly grateful that no one was injured today.
"This is in no small part due to our wonderful team who pulled together, kept calm and worked quickly to ensure everyone left the site safely. We want to sincerely thank each and every one of them.
"We also want to express our gratitude to the emergency services, particularly the fire service and police, for responding so quickly today.
"We hope to have the pavilion which houses the arcade and the cafe open ready for the weekend, the cause of the fire is being investigated and we will work with the authorities to find out what happened."