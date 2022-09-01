Mumbles Pier: Firefighters monitoring hotspots after fire
Firefighters are inspecting a pier which was threatened after a blaze ripped through a nearby building.
The blaze, which started at 11:10 BST on Wednesday and closed Mumbles Pier in Swansea, was put out at around 21:30 BST on Wednesday.
Mid and West Fire and Rescue Service said crews remained at the pier on Thursday.
The owners of the pier believe the blaze started at the former Cinderella's nightclub.
Fred and Bert Bollom, third-generation owners of Mumbles Pier, said as a family they were "devastated" and it was "utterly heart breaking".
They said it was believed to have started at the former Cinderella's "and spread throughout the row of buildings on that side of our complex."
No one was injured in the blaze, but there has been significant damage to the buildings.
At its height, seven engines were battling to stop the fire from spreading.
"Crews remained at scene throughout the afternoon and well into the night. Reinspection of the scene has continued at regular intervals and a small number of appliances currently remain at the incident," the service said.