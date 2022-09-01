Motocross track where boy died should reopen - mum
- Published
The mother of a 13 year old boy, killed falling off an off-road motorcycle at a motocross track, has made a plea for the site to be re-opened.
Cory Hewer fell while riding on a potholed track in 2020 at the site near Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent.
His mother Vicky Walker told the inquest at Newport Coroner's Court: "We don't want the track closed down."
The coroner concluded Cory died as a result of an accident after he fell from his motorcycle.
In a statement read to the court, Mrs Walker described her son as "proper boy", who loved "rugby, wrestling and off-road biking".
She said Cory got into the sport through his family and would ride with his step-father, Anthony West, whose own father used to ride with the Hells Angels, the court heard.
She said: "Motocross was his life."
The court heard Cory, Anthony and friends would visit the Marine Colliery site every Sunday before the pandemic, but it was closed for a few months and this was their first trip back after Covid restrictions eased.
One witness, Robert Hughes, described the site, "as a bit of a free for all" that day, with no set routes".
He said: "It wouldn't surprise me if there was more than a 1,000 people there that day."
The inquest heard the event was well known in the motocross community and had taken place for years, but environmental health officers said the council did not know about it.
The court heard that on the day of the event Cory left home with his stepfather, who told the court: "We were all eager to go, Cory couldn't wait."
Mr West said: "There were too many bikes up there that day. I told him to be careful."
'It's a big community'
The court heard at 15:00 BST Mr West was told Cory had come off his bike, he said: "I could see the injury and the blood coming out of the back of his head."
The inquest heard Cory was taken in an ambulance with a police escort to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he died as a result of an unsurvivable traumatic brain injury on 21 July 2020.
Newport Coroner's Court heard Cory's organs were donated because his mother had discussed organ donation with her son previously.
The inquest heard council officers issued a prohibition notice at the site after the incident, banning any further motocross events because they had concerns over a lack of stewards or marshals.
The inquest heard the council has been unable to speak to the landowner despite repeated attempts.
However, Cory's mother, Vicky Walker told the inquest that she would like to see the site reopened safely, to provide motocross enthusiasts with a place to ride.
She said Cory had "all sorts of bikes" and "only ever rode his bikes on tracks", adding that "he wasn't a fast biker he was a plodder".
"Off-road biking is a community and Cory loved it," she added.
Sandy Walker, Cory's uncle said: "Where are we supposed to go?
"It is a big community."
Delivering her conclusion, the assistant coroner for Gwent, Sarah Le Fevre said Cory died as a result of an accident.
She said Cory "fell from his motorcycle" at the site which was "heavily used and subject to limited supervision".
Ms Le Fevre said the fall was the direct cause and was entirely accidental.
She said personally she would like to see the site reopened in a safe way.