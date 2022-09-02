Capel Celyn: One rescued from lakebed mud of submerged village
A person has been rescued after becoming stuck in the mud of a drowned Welsh village.
North Wales Police rescued the individual from Gwynedd's Llyn Capel reservoir on Thursday.
The reservoir was created in 1965 when the village was flooded to supply water to Liverpool.
Due to the drought it has began to dry, causing some of the previously submerged buildings to become visible.
In a statement North Wales Police said: "Although this is an important part of our history and an intriguing site to see, we must remind you that walking down the dry lake bed is very dangerous.
"The dry lake bed is made up of soft mud that can be meters deep in spots and people can easily become stuck and sink.
"Please treat the area with extreme caution and respect."