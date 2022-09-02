Capel Celyn: One rescued from lakebed mud of submerged village

Llyn CapelWeather Watchers
Buildings of the sunken village Capel Celyn have begun to emerge from the Llyn Celyn reservour following the recent drought

A person has been rescued after becoming stuck in the mud of a drowned Welsh village.

North Wales Police rescued the individual from Gwynedd's Llyn Capel reservoir on Thursday.

The reservoir was created in 1965 when the village was flooded to supply water to Liverpool.

Due to the drought it has began to dry, causing some of the previously submerged buildings to become visible.

In a statement North Wales Police said: "Although this is an important part of our history and an intriguing site to see, we must remind you that walking down the dry lake bed is very dangerous.

"The dry lake bed is made up of soft mud that can be meters deep in spots and people can easily become stuck and sink.

"Please treat the area with extreme caution and respect."

The creation of the Tryweryn reservoir has been called a key moment in Welsh history

More on this story

Related Topics