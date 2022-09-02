Gwynedd: Residents sent 'barking mad' by dogs howling
Residents in one Welsh county are being sent "barking mad" by the incessant noise of dogs.
Yapping, whining and howling of the four-legged furry friends have seen the number of complaints to Gwynedd Council spiral.
The rise is believed to be due to new pets taken on during Covid lockdown.
There were 76 official complaints between August 2019 and July 2020, but 135 were reported over the past 12 months, up to July 2022.
There are worries though that some pets are now being left home alone for longer, after the easing of restrictions, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Although there isn't definite evidence that this is the cause of the recent increases in the number of dog barking complaints, it can strongly be suggested it is a factor," said a Gwynedd council spokesperson.
"As a council we encourage dog owners to make sure that they go out with their dogs every day to ensure pets get enough exercise.
"This can help the situation, regarding the issue of barking dogs."
Animal charity, the RSPCA said that some dogs left alone experience "separation anxiety", which may present as barking, and dogs also bark to express how they are feeling, including "when they're excited, frustrated, bored or scared".
It added that health issues can also prompt the behaviour and pointed to giving dogs plenty of exercise, establishing good feeding and exercise routines and providing company.
The charity said understanding why a dog is barking is key and owners struggling with the problem are encouraged to seek help from vets or behaviour specialists.
Councils can serve a noise abatement notice through the courts, via the Environmental Protection Act 1990, if they believe the barking to be a "material interference with the comfort and enjoyment of another's home", and there is a potential for fines of up to £1,000 if no action is taken.