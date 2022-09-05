Cardiff's Sparks in the Park cancelled after 40 years
A major fireworks event has been cancelled "for the foreseeable future" with organisers blaming rising costs.
Cardiff's Sparks in the Park usually takes place in Coopers field every year on 5 November and has run for 40 years.
But Cardiff Round Table said rising costs and "organisational burdens" over the past few years has made it no longer viable for its group of volunteers.
It has appealed for more volunteers to help the event return in the future.
In a statement it said: "Unfortunately, over the past few years we have faced escalating costs and organisational burdens, the same as so many of us have been feeling.
"As a purely volunteer driven event, where all profits raised are donated to local charities and good causes, it is no longer feasible for us to put on an event of this scale.
"We will always be ready to help run a fireworks event for the community, the main aim of which is to be enjoyable and safe.
"So, if you or someone you know would like to volunteer to help us get Sparks in the Park back up and running, please let us know."