Wales' thunderstorm weather warning for Monday
- Published
A weather warning for thunderstorms has been put in place for large parts of Wales from lunchtime.
The Met Office has said it could cause flooding and travel disruption, with the alert in force from 14:00 BST.
The warning covers 17 of Wales' 22 local authority areas, with parts of north and western coastal communities due to escape the worst of the weather.
Areas may see 30mm (1.2in) of torrential rain in an hour and 80mm (3.1in) in three hours, it said.
"Driving conditions are likely to be affected by spray, standing water, hail and gusty winds, leading to longer journey times," the Met Office warned.
It also said there could be some "damage to a few buildings and structures from either lightning strikes or gusty winds", with short term loss of power also likely.
The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham.