Welsh charity cyclists in Spain get £7k bike customs charge
By Charanpreet Khaira
BBC Wales News
- Published
A cycling club said it faces closure after being charged thousands of pounds on a charity bike ride in Spain.
Riders said they were told to pay an €8,500 (£7,330) tariff by Spanish border officials when they collected their bikes.
The club raises money for Prostate Cymru and some of its members have been affected by prostate cancer.
Some Welsh politicians said they were "appalled" by the charges.
The cyclists, from the Tap It Out cycling club based in Pyle, Bridgend had raised more than £16,000 for cancer charity ahead of the 600-mile ride.
Some team members flew to the starting point in Santander and sent their bikes by ferry.
When they tried to collect the bikes however, they were faced with an unexpected fee.
Riders said they appealed to Spanish customs officials that, as it was a charity event, but were unable to reach a resolution.
The team said their only option was to pay the fee or cancel the ride.
Head of the group, Nicky Morgan, said they raised the money from the club's accounts, but as a result they will now have to "fold the club - shut it down."
'My jaw just dropped'
The trip had already been rearranged twice due to Covid, and Mr Morgan said organising the ride had been "really stressful".
"My jaw just dropped," he said, when the additional hurdle of a customs fees became apparent.
"We were doing a charity event. It never entered our minds that we were going to sell bikes or be accused of selling bikes."
Some local Labour politicians expressed their support for the group.
In a letter to the Spanish customs authority, Huw Irranca-Davies MS and Chris Ellmore MP said the charges "negated the very purpose of the charity bike ride - to raise funds for Prostate Cymru which is a cause dear to so many people - but also has left a very sour feeling in relations."
They went on to demand a "full and immediate response explaining why these charges have been made."
Speaking to BBC Wales, Huw Irranca-Davies said he had a long history of supporting Prostate Cymru.
He said the charges had "no good reason" behind them, and suggested they could be a result of post-Brexit import fees, which he believes were wrongly applied to the riders.
He added that he and other politicians had been unable to get in touch with the Spanish authorities, leaving them "totally in the dark" about why the fee had been imposed, but said that they'll "keep on working to get the money back" for the club.
The Spanish customs authority has been approached for comment.