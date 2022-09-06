Bird flu case: Protection zone in place after Gwynedd case
- Published
A protection zone is in place after a case of bird flu was confirmed at a site in Gwynedd.
The presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 was detected at the premises near Arthog.
It is the sixth case of bird flu to be confirmed in Wales in the last 12 months.
Deputy chief veterinary officer for Wales, Dr Gavin Watkins said it was "evidence of the continuing risk that is out there to our birds".
The Welsh government, who are leading the response to the case, confirmed the site had been closed off to limit the spread of the disease, with the case reported to Defra.
Restrictions have been introduced, including a 3km (about 1.8 miles) protection zone and 10km (about 6.2 miles) surveillance zone.
Inside these zones, bird movements and gatherings are restricted and all holdings that keep birds must be declared.
Dr Watkins said the number of cases in Wales in the last 12 months was a concern and urged bird keepers to take measures to limit risks.
"There has been an unprecedented incursion of avian influenza into Great Britain and Europe in 2022 and keepers of birds must be vigilant and ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place," he said.
"There is always more that can be done to protect your birds.
"As we move into the autumn and winter, I urge you all to review the measures you have in place and identify areas of improvement."
He added: "Make improvements where you can to prevent further spread of this devastating bird disease.
"Good biosecurity is always key in protecting animals from disease."
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said that bird flu mainly affects birds and the risk to human health is very low.