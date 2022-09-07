Ryan Giggs faces retrial after previous jury discharged
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs is to face a retrial on domestic violence charges, a judge has ruled.
The judge set a new trial date of 31 July next year at a short hearing on Wednesday at Manchester Crown Court.
Jurors had failed to reach verdicts following more than 20 hours of deliberations in his four-week trial.
Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or coercive behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38.
He also denied "losing control" and headbutting her and assaulting Ms Greville's sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 1, 2020.