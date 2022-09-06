Gareth Thomas spat at for not disclosing HIV status
The former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas says he has faced a torrent of abuse after allegations he hid his HIV status from his partner.
Mr Thomas, who denies the allegations, said reaction to the civil case has affected his daily life.
He tweeted: "I've been spat at in the street, called....AIDS spreader, told I should be locked up, that I should die, and much worse."
He is being sued by his ex-partner Ian Baum for £150,000 in damages.
The series of tweets also said: "That being said, I also feel extremely fortunate and I want to thank people for the incredible wave of support they have shown me both personally and professionally at this time. It has been empowering.
"I am proud of who I am. I am far from perfect, but I am also far from the person I'm accused of being.
"I am comfortable in my position and my defence speaks for itself. I will continue to fight these allegations and proudly continue my advocacy work undeterred with the same passion as always."
The ex-British and Irish Lions captain has admitted he did not tell his ex-partner he had HIV, but said he was never asked, according to High Court legal papers.
The document confirmed Mr Thomas and Mr Baum started a relationship at the end of 2013, and Mr Thomas said the couple did not have penetrative sex for the first four months because he had an injury.
It also said the issue of HIV was never discussed.
In court papers, Mr Baum claimed he had a relationship with him between 2013 and 2016 and that he was HIV negative when the relationship began.
It is alleged he found out Mr Thomas - also known as Alfie - had HIV when he saw a tablet marked GSK1.
"On googling the GSK1 pill, the claimant discovered that the defendant was taking antiviral HIV medication," the documents said.
Mr Baum then "immediately" made an appointment for a HIV test. The court papers state that when he found out he was positive for the virus, he was left "devastated".
It is claimed he called Mr Thomas for an explanation and according to the documents, Mr Thomas was "very repentant and apologetic".
"It is denied that the defendant deliberately concealed his positive status, he was never asked by the claimant if he was HIV positive, and he never denied that he was," a document submitted by Mr Thomas's legal team said.
"It is admitted that the claimant did not expressly consent to the risk of HIV transmission from the defendant."
He has also been accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour to stop his HIV status from becoming known, which Mr Thomas denies.
In 2019, Mr Thomas revealed he was HIV positive, saying at the time that he wanted to "break the stigma" around the condition.
He also said at the time threats by various "evils" including the media led him to reveal his HIV status.