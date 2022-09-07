Cardiff: Prisoner-run The Clink restaurant to close
- Published
A fine-dining restaurant run by prisoners is set to close after more than 10 years after the lease was not renewed.
The Clink was set up train inmates at HMP Cardiff to work in hospitality following their release.
But it will close its doors for the final time at Christmas, The Clink Charity confirmed.
Yvonne Thomas, the Chief Executive of The Clink Charity said "it's a sad day for us".
Currently, there are 30 Clink kitchens - where inmates are trained to cook - in prisons with plans to open 20 more in the next six months.
The Clink Charity said it would continue to work with inmates in Wales, supporting graduates from the restaurant into work, and by opening a kitchen scheme in HMP Cardiff and HMP Swansea next year.
Yvonne Thomas, the Chief Executive of The Clink Charity said: "It's a sad day for us - Wales is such an important part of The Clink.
"Over the last 10 years, we have trained more than 400 serving prisoners and people on probation, helped them to get and keep jobs, and to stop people offending.
"We would like to thank our customers and patrons in Wales for their wonderful support over the last 10 years.
"We look forward to continuing our work in Wales training people who have offended in partnership with Her Majesty's Prison and Probation Service."