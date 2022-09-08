Carmarthenshire rapist fathered six children with his daughter
By Aled Scourfield
BBC News
- Published
A safeguarding report has revealed a man, 62, who had been living in Carmarthenshire, fathered six children with his own daughter.
The abuse was brought to light in 2018 when another adult daughter reported that she had been abused by her father.
Three family members told Dyfed-Powys Police they had been sexually abused daily by the man, known as Adult Y, since their early teenage years.
The independent Child Practice Review was carried out by Gladys Rhodes-White.
It was on behalf of Cysur - the Mid and West Wales Safeguarding Board.
The board said all recommendations from the independently-written review would be implemented.
'Emotional difficulties'
In October 2019, a man identified as Adult Y was jailed for 40 years for raping his two adult daughters and a grand-daughter over an extended period of time.
The review found that his daughter, identified as Adult A, had moved to live with her father in England, when she was 12 years old.
He began abusing her shortly after and she became pregnant at the age of just 13. She believed she was in a "positive, loving relationship with him" and would not disclose who the father of her children was.
The family later moved to Wales in August 2015.
They became known to Children's Services in December 2016, when Adult Y's grand-daughter presented with "emotional difficulties in the home" and was "threatening to self-harm with a knife."
Police were called and a referral was made to Children's Services.
In January 2017, an anonymous referral was made to the NSPCC claiming that Adult A was in an "incestuous relationship" with her father, Adult Y, and that her children were the result of this.
A joint investigation was conducted by Children's Services and police, but no further action was taken, despite extensive enquiries.
Adult A denied the allegations and refused to have DNA tests carried out on her children.
In March 2018 another of Adult Y's daughters, Adult D, alleged that he had sexually abused her.
If you have been affected by any of these issues in this story you can visit BBC Action Line.
Adult A and her daughter then admitted they had been sexually abused on a daily basis since their early teens.
In June 2018, both Adult A and Y were arrested by Dyfed-Powys Police and Adult A's six children were taken into foster care.
DNA tests were done on Adult A's children where it was suspected that Adult Y was the father. He was found to be the father of six of her children, apart from the youngest child.
The report detailed how Adult Y groomed his daughter by pretending to be a spiritual advisor or medium, controlling what she should do. He sent messages to his daughter, pretending to be a medium, which he used to control her and make her engage in activities that he was orchestrating and controlling.
Psychological assessments were undertaken on four of the six children at a specialist children's hospital.
The tests found that the children had suffered significant harm including:
- PTSD
- Exposure to emotional harm and neglect
- Selective mutism
- Signs of avoidance, low mood and separation anxiety
- Increased danger of sexual exploitation
- Poor sexual boundaries
- Confusing information regarding parentage
- Symptomatology related to sexual abuse
Report author Ms Rhodes-White thanked Adult A for "sharing some difficult experiences and memories" as she compiled it.
Board members also said they hoped the "suffering experienced by all members of the family can lead to some positive learning, and that they may find a degree of healing and closure".
'A complex and tragic case'
The report said that "had more robust child protection actions been taken in England by the agencies involved when Adult A first became pregnant as a child, and subsequently, where the identity of the father was unknown, it may have been possible to have protected her from abuse earlier".
"Learning has been identified through the review process," it added, and eight action points had been suggested, which include providing training for agencies on indicators of child sexual abuse and to provide extra support in schools to identify child sexual abuse.
In a statement, the Cysur Board said: "This child practice review seeks to learn lessons from a complex and tragic case.
"It is a case where abuse has had a longstanding impact on all the victims and involves abuse over generations in England and Wales.
"Professionals are still working to support the victims and will be for some time to come as they seek to build a positive future."
Describing the case as "hugely complex", it added that it was uncovered and "the children protected only because a small group of professionals working in child protection from different agencies demonstrated collaboration, tenacity and resilience".