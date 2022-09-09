Ammanford: Murder probe after Cameron Lindley dies
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after a 22-year-old died Carmarthenshire.
Cameron Lindley was fatally injured at a home in Treforis, Ammanford at 20:50 BST on Thursday.
A 19-year-old male was arrested and remains in police custody, Dyfed Powys Police said.
In a statement his family described Mr Lindley as a "dear grandson, son, brother and uncle".
"We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time and respectfully request that we are left to grieve in peace at this time," they said.