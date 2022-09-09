William named the new Prince of Wales by King Charles III
Prince William and his wife Catherine have been named the new Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III.
"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru," said the King, who previously held the title.
The King made the comments in his first address to the nation following the death of the Queen, aged 96.
"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations," he said.
He added that they would help "bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given".
The pair will also take the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall titles, previously held by the King and Camila, the new Queen Consort.
The King added that the Prince of Wales title was one he had "been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty".