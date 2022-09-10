King Charles III: First visit to Wales as king
King Charles III is to make his first visit to Wales as king on Friday.
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest ever reigning monarch, died aged 96 on Thursday, passing the throne to the heir, Charles.
A 21-gun salute was held at Cardiff Castle on Saturday to mark his principal proclamation as the new sovereign.
The Queen's funeral will be held on Monday 19 September.
In a statement Buckingham Palace confirmed the King and the Queen Consort would embark on tour of the UK nations next week ahead of the funeral, culminating in a visit to Wales.
Their first stop will be Scotland, where they will visit the Scottish Parliament and join a vigil in memory of the Queen.
On Tuesday, the royal couple will travel by air to Belfast and visit Hillsborough Castle, where they will view an exhibition on the Queen's long association with Northern Ireland.
They will also attend a service in memory of the Queen and receive a message of condolence led by the speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
After returning to London, where they will witness the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, the couple will travel to Wales on Friday.
Further details of the King's visit to Wales are expected to be announced soon.