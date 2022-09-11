King Charles III: Cardiff crowds watch proclamation ceremony
- Published
Crowds of people are in Cardiff to watch as the city marks the proclamation of King Charles III and to pay respects to the Queen.
A procession was held prior to a special ceremony getting under way at Cardiff Castle involving 2,000 people.
Gary and Cheryl King from Carmarthen were up at 06:00 BST to take their children to see the spectacle.
"We thought it thought it would be a great educational experience for them," he said.
Mr King, from Carmarthen, said it would be "something they would always remember".
Military personnel lined the route as a Proclamation Guard walked to the castle prior to the ceremony.
Cheryl Crisp, Girlguiding county commissioner for Cardiff E Glamorgan, is attending with Brownies and Guides who were also involved in the procession, along with her grandson Joel, six, who is a Beaver.
"We're honoured to be a part of this today," she said.
"This is history being made.
"The Queen was our patron and we're very sad but we also want to support the new King.
"This is going to be a day they'll always remember," she added.
People have also been laying flowers and taking time to read some of the many tributes, including Emilia, nine, from Cardiff.
"I wanted to come here because the Queen has been our Queen since I was born and I wanted to pay my respects to her because she was brilliant," she said.
Ian Sims, 54, partner Rob Nolan, 34, and university friend Madina Khabibulina, 32, were also among those laying flowers.
"The Queen has done so much for the country and so I wanted to do something, to give something back," said Mr Sims.
Mr Nolan met the Queen when he was working for British Airways during its centenary celebrations.
"She brought people together, and there is a sense of unity and pride," he said. "I was delighted to meet her and I will never forget that day."
Sonia Pawan and grandson Samuel nine, are attending the proclamation ceremony in the castle.
"I wanted Samuel to have the experience of seeing history, it's part of our history," she said.
"We thought it was very important.
"I'm really pleased all these people are supporting King Charles."
Samuel said: "The Queen was nice to all of us, and she was a good queen."