Carmarthenshire: Man charged with murder after 22-year old dies
A 19-year-old has been charged with murder following the death of a 22-year-old in Carmarthenshire.
Cameron Lindley was fatally injured at a home in Treforis, Ammanford, at 20:50 BST on Thursday.
On Sunday, Dyfed Powys Police confirmed a man, from Neath, had been charged with his murder.
The 19-year-old is due to appear at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Monday, the force said.
In a statement, Mr Lindley's family described him as a "dear grandson, son, brother and uncle".