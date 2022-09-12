Ammanford: Teenager in court charged with man's murder

Cameron LindleyFamily photo
Cameron Lindley was found with fatal injuries by police

A teenager has appeared in court charged with murdering a man.

Tyler Lindley, 19, from Cimla, Neath Port Talbot, has appeared at Llanelli Magistrates' Court charged with the murder of 22-year-old Cameron Lindley.

Police were called to a home in Treforis, Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on 8 September, where Cameron Lindley was found with fatal injuries.

Tyler Lindley was remanded in custody and will appear at Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday.

More on this story

Related Topics