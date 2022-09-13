Newport: Family pay tribute to dead man's generosity
- Published
The heartbroken family of a man who died after being attacked have said he would have given "his last pound" to help others.
A 33-year-old man appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday charged with murdering Richard Dean Thompson.
The 44-year-old was found unresponsive at a property in Tewkesbury Walk, Newport, on 31 August.
His family said: "Richard was a kind, caring and loving man, who was gentle and respectful to everyone he met."
Mr Thompson died of his injuries at Cwmbran's Grange Hospital on 6 September.
The family statement added: "He was loved by so many people, especially his family and friends. He was the type of person who would give his last pound to help someone.
"We will miss Richard's sense of humour, his bubbly personality and his addictive laugh, which brought a smile to everyone's face, even those who didn't know him.
"As a family, we are heartbroken at the loss of Richard."