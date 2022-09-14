Newport: Death at Tata Steel prompts police investigation
A man has died at a steel plant, prompting police to launch an investigation.
The 50-year-old died at Tata Steel in Llanwern, Newport, Gwent Police said.
Officers were called to a medical emergency at 03:50 BST on Wednesday and the man, from Cwmbran, Torfaen, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man's family have been informed about his death and the Health and Safety Executive has been notified.
Tata Steel has been asked to comment.