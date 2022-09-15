King Charles III: Public invited to greet monarch in Cardiff Published 8 minutes ago

Image source, PA Media Image caption, The royal couple have already been greeted by well-wishers during visits to Scotland and Northern Ireland

Members of the public have been invited to line the route as King Charles III approaches Cardiff Castle on his first visit to Wales as monarch on Friday.

People will also be allowed into the castle grounds to greet the King and Camilla, the Queen Consort.

Opening time for public entry is yet to be decided, but Cardiff Council said people should expect very long queues from early in the day.

The council also warned there would be road closures and bus route diversions.

Parking would also be difficult, particularly in the Llandaff area, the council added.

The King and Queen Consort will also attend a prayer and reflection service for the Queen Elizabeth II at Llandaff Cathedral.

What roads will be closed on Friday?

Several roads in Cardiff city centre will be closed from 06:00 BST until 18:00 on the day of the visit.

The motorcade will drive along St Mary Street on its way to the castle and Cardiff Council said it expected large crowds to gather in advance of its arrival.

Where can I see the King on his visit to Cardiff?

The monarch and Queen Consort will be joined by an invited congregation at a morning service at Llandaff Cathedral.

Cardiff Council has warned accessibility and opportunities for viewing and parking will be limited.

Following the service, they will travel to the Senedd in Cardiff Bay in the afternoon, where they hope to meet some members of the public before departing for the castle.

The visit to Wales' capital is expected to end with the King and Queen Consort greeting members of the public in the castle grounds.

Members of the public can also welcome to leave flowers on the lawn on either side of City Hall's main entrance.

"Our advice is to plan ahead, dress for the weather, bring plenty of water, prepare for long periods of standing, expect crowds and watch out for those around you and with you," Cardiff Council said in a statement.

Entry to the castle will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

What is the best way to travel for the King's visit?

Cardiff Council recommended people who live locally should walk to events, while those coming from further afield travel to the city by train, although it said services would be busy.

The nearest railway stations to Llandaff Cathedral are Waungron Park and Fairwater, but passengers travelling to Llandaff from Cardiff Central are advised to use the bus.