God Save the King: Katherine Jenkins' emotion over recording anthem
- Published
Classical singer Katherine Jenkins has said recording the BBC's first version of the new national anthem was a "really emotional experience".
The mezzo-soprano, 42, from Neath, said she took a moment's silence and prayed before recording God Save the King.
She told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast she was a "massive fan" of Queen Elizabeth II and was "devastated" about her death.
She added she thought King Charles III would make a "marvellous" monarch.
The singer had been recording in a small church in rural Sussex the morning after the Queen's death, and got a call from the BBC asking her to make the recording.
She said: "We stopped what we were doing, took a moment's silence and prayed for Her Majesty.
"We prayed for King Charles III and then I sang it.
"It was really, really emotional, but obviously a huge honour to be asked to do that."
Ms Jenkins said that the new recording was something she "really had to think about", due to the changes to the words and at a time "when we are all grieving and feeling a sense of loss".
She added: "[I was] also singing it with a sense of looking forwards and continuity, and trying to bring that sense of positivity to the new anthem."
Ms Jenkins said she "always felt very honoured when I got the chance to sing" for the Queen, which she did several times over a period of nearly 20 years.
"[The Queen had] an amazing gift of being able to walk into a room and strike up a conversation, be interested and put people at ease," she said.
"Over time I appreciated her and admired her more and more, so singing for her became not easier, but harder, because I got more and more nervous!
"She had that great sense of understanding of how people were feeling, that sense of compassion. What an amazing role model."
She added she would "always cherish that last memory" of performing at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert earlier this year.
When asked for her thoughts on the new monarch, Ms Jenkins said: "I think Charles will be a marvellous king.
"I have worked alongside him in some of his charity stuff and I have always been struck by how much he cares. He really has a big heart when it comes to the things he is invested in.
"I think he will be absolutely fantastic."