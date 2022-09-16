In pictures: King Charles III's first visit to Wales as monarch
- Published
Families, furry friends and protestors have all turned out to meet King Charles III on his first official visit to Wales as monarch.
The King, along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, have attended a service in Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff and will visit the Senedd and greet crowds at Cardiff Castle.
Crowds have been gathering since the early hours to catch a glimpse of the former Prince of Wales.
Here are a selection of photographs of the historical visit to the Welsh capital.
And it wasn't just humans who joined the crowds.
Deb brought her two Jack Russell terriers down to Llandaff Cathedral to see the King in their finest attire.
She said: "He was speaking to all the children, which was beautiful and I never thought he'd come over to me.
"He came over and said 'I want to see the dogs' and asked their names. Camilla said 'I love Jack Russells' and said she's got two.
"She overwhelmed me, she's incredible. We're gonna have some Champagne to celebrate meeting the king."
Claire Windsor, 47, has travelled with twin sons Jack and Andrew, 8, from Flintshire. They got the train at 04:22 BST.
Claire said: "It's a part of history, and I wanted to bring the boys to be a part of that because it won't happen again. Their head teacher gave them a day off.
"It's a sad occasion. [King Charles] has waited his whole life for this, but it's still really sad. I hope he will be a good King, we'll just have to wait and see."
Elaine Rhys, 83, Ynysybwl, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said: "I'm very fond of the royal family and I just had to be here today to welcome our new king. I can't wait to see him."
Said she met the Queen a few years ago at a garden party.
"It's been very sad, I've had a few tears," added Elaine.
Although most people are excited to welcome the new King, some have a different message, with one protestor among a number of anti-monarchists holding up a placard reading "abolish the monarchy".
Mike and Justine Tone, from near Windsor in Berkshire, were at the Senedd despite having a chance to pay their respects far closer to home.
Mike, 67, said: "We live near Windsor and went down to lay flowers and will go down again Monday.
"We happened to be here by chance as we went to see Liam Gallagher in Cardiff last night so thought we should come."
Justine, 56, believes Charles will be outspoken about issues such as climate change.
Two young pupils from Ysgol y Wern in Cardiff, both called Grace, got the chance to see the King.
The first said: "He walked past and he talked a bit and then he laughed and carried on walking and shook hands with everyone. He was talking to my teacher and was looking at everyone he was passing.
"I felt really excited and I felt really pleased that I got this opportunity to meet the King."
The other said: "I didn't really expect for him to talk to us.
"He asked about exams and if we have a lot of homework and he asked if we have to go back to school and I said yes because we do have to."