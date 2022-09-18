Queen's funeral: Royalists sleep outside Buckingham Palace
Welsh royalists have slept overnight outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the Queen's state funeral.
Margaret Ford and Sue Haycroft, from Cardiff, camped on the Mall from 07:00 BST on Saturday.
The state funeral will be at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning before the Queen's coffin is taken to St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle.
Among those in the congregation at a committal service in the chapel will be Lord John Morris of Aberavon.
Ms Ford called the Queen "wonderful", saying: "She's done a fantastic job and she's been a God-fearing Queen. I admire her and I wanted to say thank you."
Ms Haycroft said she slept for four hours on Saturday night.
"It was cold and quite noisy, the area never stops," she said.
"It's a once in a lifetime experience. It's a wonderful thing to be able to be part of history and to honour the Queen and the Royal Family."
Susan Jones, from Godre'r Graig, Neath Port Talbot, slept in Paddington Station on her first night.
"I just came up on the spur of the moment," she said.
"It was warm in the toilets but they kicked me out."
She queued for 12 hours to see the Queen's lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.
"I'm not going to see an experience like this again in my lifetime," she said.
Lord Morris said he felt privileged to be among the 800 guests at the committal service at St George's Chapel.
The former MP and Attorney General is a member of the Order of the Garter, the most senior royal order of chivalry. The order dates back to 1348, and includes other senior royals and dignitaries.
Camilla, the Queen Consort, was appointed to the order in June.
Lord Morris said: "I will be there with much more important people - prime ministers, governors, and other world leaders - but it will be a privilege to be at St George's chapel."
He said he would be paying tribute to a monarch who "never put a put a foot wrong".
"She carried out her duties according to law with great zeal and at the same time she combined formality with informality, that is what I enjoyed," he said.
"She enjoyed a joke and was able to be informal. When she was formal she was very formal but she had that informality as and when required."
Lord Morris recalled taking a day off from studying at Cambridge University for the Queen's coronation.
"Since that time she has been there performing the act of a constitutional monarch," he said.
"She has been very much part of my life in the various hats I have worn - as a member of parliament, as secretary of state for Wales for six years, as attorney general, as lord lieutenant of Dyfed and I have had a great deal to do in those capacities."
He remembered a plane trip from Caernarfon where he was asked to join the Queen by her secretary.
Lord Morris said: "She cross-examined me - fairly - but I am a professional cross-examiner and I was not used to being in the witness box.
"It was done with great charm, but with thoroughness and with great interest in our affairs, in what I was doing in the three quarters of an hour of the journey."
World leaders including US President Joe Biden will be among 2,000 people invited to the funeral at Westminster Abbey, along with people from Wales.
Cardiff and Vale College pupil Andrew Millar, 16, said he felt "immense gratitude" for being selected by his fellow Welsh Youth Parliament members to attend the funeral.
And Emma Lewis, 41, from Swansea, who set up a charity to help young people in care, will also be among the invited guests.
In 2019, she took three young people with her to meet the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at the celebration to mark 50 years of city status.
"It's memories of a lifetime," she said.
There will also be representatives from Wales' Young Farmers Clubs, the Race Council for Wales and Wales Council for Voluntary Action, which supports voluntary organisations.
Liberal Democrat Member of the Senedd Jane Dodds said it was a privilege having also been invited to the funeral, along with other Welsh political party leaders, including the first minister and presiding officer.
"It's going to be a very momentous event and one that I will treasure for the rest of my life," she said.
Thousands of people are expected to line the route of the funeral processions in London and Windsor, including a coach-load of people who began their journey from Abergele, Conwy county, on Sunday morning.
"For me it's just part of history, and we won't get the chance to go and experience this again," said Sharon Beresford from Mold, Flintshire.
Fellow passenger Julie Ellison said she and husband Peter, from nearby Pantymwyn, were wary of how busy it would be in London, but wanted to say goodbye to the late monarch.
"No matter what you think, she was there for the country," she said.