Port Talbot: Man arrested as crossbow found at attack scene
- Published
A crossbow has been seized an a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 32-year-old was critically injured in what police called a serious assault.
The 50-year-old was arrested after officers were called to Aberavon, Port Talbot, on Saturday evening.
A crossbow was recovered at the scene, South Wales Police said.
The injured man remains in a critical condition at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.
Det Ch Insp Paul Raikes, said: "The two men involved are believed to be known to one another and an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing."
He added that officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
A cordon has been put in place at the scene of a block of flats on Victoria Road.