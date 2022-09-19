Queen's funeral: Veterans' reunion after 21 years apart to say goodbye
After not seeing each other for 21 years two veterans stood side by side as they said goodbye to the Queen.
Gareth Jones, from Swansea, and Dave Cartwright, from Exeter, arranged to meet in London to watch their commander-in-chief's coffin pass by.
The pair had waited hours near the Cenotaph, after missing attending the lying-in-state by just five minutes.
Mr Jones said: "We had to come to Whitehall to say goodbye to the Boss."
They served in the Royal Army Medical Corps in Afghanistan, and last saw each other 21 years ago.
Mr Cartwright was seriously injured by an explosion in 2010 and met the Queen six years later at Windsor Castle.
He said: "When she spoke to you it was like no one else mattered".
"She was small in stature - it was like talking to your granny - but she had this huge presence. We'll miss her so much."
The pair joined thousands of people who lined the streets in London, with some people from Wales sleeping on the streets as they waited to pay their respects at the state funeral on Monday.