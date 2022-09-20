Cost of living: Wales tourism tax plan ill-timed, say businesses
Now is not the time to impose a tax on people visiting Wales as the cost of living increases, businesses have warned.
A public consultation will consider if overnight visitors should pay a levy on top of their holiday costs.
Some in the tourism industry fear it would put off visitors who are already cutting back due to higher bills.
The Welsh government previously said it would be up to councils to decide whether to charge a tax.
Chris Frost, chair of North Wales Tourism, said businesses understood why the Welsh government were looking at introducing the charge, after some beauty spots saw large increases in visitors after coronavirus travel restrictions were lifted.
Mr Frost said he could see why the Welsh government may feel it has a mandate for the tax consultation, after Labour won the most seats in the Senedd election last year.
"But actually we don't think this is the right time to be consulting on a tourism levy because significant social and economic changes have taken place since the election," said Mr Frost.
Wander Woman Travel Podcast host, Phoebe Smith, told BBC Wales introducing a tax for people using accommodation was a "less than an ideal solution".
"The people who tend to make the most damage are those who come in and don't give so much back: people on coach trips, people on day trips and people who come on camper vans who don't even use a camp site, they drive in and bring their own food in," she said.
"It's not an ideal way, but it's one of the ways they are looking at doing this."
The owner of the Manorhaus restaurant with rooms in Ruthin, Denbighshire, added: "Many businesses are still paying back Covid borrowing that they were forced to take out two years ago."
"The payments continue until 2026 and for a small business like myself, that's over £900 per month to be paying for the next four years," he said.
"With the surges in the supply chains and utilities and food costs, employment costs rising, the cost of doing business at the moment is just absolutely a massive challenge for the industry," he said.
"Now is not the time for a consultation on a proposed tourism levy."
He said customers were struggling with rising living costs, and already thinking twice about journeys away.
'It depends how much it is'
BBC Wales spoke to three campers at Shell Island in Gwynedd, who were visiting from Derbyshire. It is one of the UK's largest campsites, with 800 pitches.
Chloe Riley said: "In order to come back to Shell Island in Wales I would still pay the tax… but it would depend on how much that was going to be."
Her partner Matthew Goff agreed he would be willing to pay a tax to return to "magical" Shell Island, but added: "We're a nation of taxpayers. We pay tax on everything. So, why introduce a new tax, in order just to go on holiday?
"People save hard, and is it really the right time to introduce more taxes when everything else has just shot through the roof?" he asked.
'Might think twice'
Another, David Langsdale, said he had been camping in Wales for years, but the introduction of a tax "might make me think about going somewhere else if I had to… I'm a firm believer that I pay taxes in Derby, and when I come on holiday I shouldn't have to pay tax for anywhere else."
He added: "It might make me think twice about coming to Wales generally."
The Welsh government said there were more than 90m visits to Wales in 2019, resulting in a combined spend of more than £5.9bn. Of those, 10m were overnight stays, bringing in more than £2bn.
The proposed levy, which would see any money raised being invested in the local authority area, is part of the Welsh government's cooperation agreement with Plaid Cymru.
Ministers agreed it was a "hot topic," but claim levies are common in tourism destinations around the world.
However, Paul Williams, general manager of Llandudno Pier, said a potential tax was a "very bad idea, especially for us being one of the major tourist attractions in north Wales".
"We've just come out of Covid last year, the last thing we need is a tax on tourism," he said. "It's one of the biggest sectors in north Wales.
"To put a tax on top of it just seems ludicrous, especially at this time."
Mr Williams said he thought many visitors would be "split" on the idea, but added that overall, "I don't think they'll agree with it either".
He added: "They've only got a certain amount of money, especially with what's happened with the increase in the cost of living these days. When they are coming here, the increase in the room rates in hotels has gone up, the cost of food in restaurants has gone up."
Mr Williams said the levy would not only affect north Wales but would have a "massive negative impact" on "all the tourism outlets throughout the country".
Richard Workman, a director at Shell Island in Gwynedd, said there were "a lot of questions that need to be answered" as soon as possible.
They included how much people would be charged, and to whom the levy would apply.
"According to what we've read, each individual council will be able to implement their specific rate. You could have Gwynedd council implementing it at one rate and a council down in south Wales saying 'we don't need to do it'," he said.
"If we've got to charge extra on top, and another council isn't implementing it, we could lose our customers to a different area altogether."
Mr Workman said his campsite faced a "massive social media storm" a few years ago when it introduced a 25p charge for people to bring dogs. He said campers already paid VAT and another tax would not go down well.
He said Wales had "done a great job" getting business back after Covid, but "to implement another tax on top of a higher cost of living, and the higher fuel price to get people here, it just seems it's the wrong time to do it".
"Getting people across the border into north Wales is the hardest thing," he added. "If there's another tax on top, they'll go to the east coast of England.
"[Visitors from] the Midlands will go down to the south coast of England where there's no tourism tax," he said. "We don't want to lose our customers that we welcome every year back to this place, and north Wales."
Mr Workman said there was a possibility a tax could encourage people to go "wild camping, basically staying anywhere they can for free - laybys, car parks," if customers felt they could not afford the levy.
No amount has been proposed yet, but Finance and Local Government Minister Rebecca Evans has previously said any levy would allow councils to "manage and invest" in local services, ranging from cleaning beaches to maintaining toilets and footpaths.