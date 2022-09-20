Search for man after boy, 10, assaulted in Aberystwyth
A 10-year-old child has been assaulted in Aberystwyth, police have said.
The incident is said to have happened in the Bow Street area just after 19:00 BST on Sunday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the child was "alarmed but not harmed" and the man involved was wearing all black clothing.
A spokesman for the force added house-to-house inquiries were carried out and CCTV checked but no-one matching his description was found in the area.
Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with police.