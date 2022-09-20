Welsh MP Kevin Brennan recovering after prostate cancer op
Welsh Labour MP Kevin Brennan says he is recovering well after having surgery to treat prostate cancer.
Mr Brennan, who represents the Cardiff West constituency, said in a series of tweets that he had "zero symptoms before diagnosis".
He wrote: "Last week I had surgery at UHW Cardiff for prostate cancer - I am recuperating very well and should require no further treatment."
He is also calling for men over 50 to get a PSA test to spot the disease.
He added that he would be working from home while he was recuperating and constituents could contact him via his office as normal.
His series of tweets ended with a call to "seize the day - cherish your family and loved ones - help others - be kind and enjoy life!"
