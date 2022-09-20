Cost of living: Free school holiday meals in Wales extended
- Published
Children who qualify for free school meals will also be eligible during school holidays until next spring, Wales' education minister has said.
The provision was adopted for pupils of struggling families in the pandemic, and extended until this summer.
But the Welsh government has set aside £11m to extend the help scheme further, to the end of February 2023 half term.
Jeremy Miles said the decision had been taken - as part of a deal with Plaid - due to the "increasing cost of living".
He made the announcement during a statement in the Senedd about the planned roll-out of universal free school meals to all primary pupils.
He said: "In light of the increasing cost of living and the pressure this is already putting on family budgets, today I am pleased to confirm that together we've now been able to allocate funding to extend holiday food provision for pupils traditionally eligible for a free school meal until the end of the February half term next year."
David Evans from National Education Union Cymru said it was "critically important children receive a healthy meal to help support their wellbeing".
He also said the government's plans for universal free primary school meals would "make sure that children have access to a hot meal every day".
"Our members would welcome these commitments go even further, include secondary school children and can support families in the holidays further ahead, but this announcement is one to welcome," he added.