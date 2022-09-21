Wrexham: Sunny, seven, dials 999 after mum's collapse
A seven-year-old boy who dialled 999 when he found his mum unresponsive on the floor has been praised for "outstanding courage and bravery".
Sunny called for an ambulance and stayed on the line until help arrived after Siobhan Roberts, 23, had an epileptic seizure.
She had taught him how to call 999 for help in the event of an emergency because of her condition.
Sunny, from Wrexham, received a North Wales Police award for his actions.
Siobhan, who has since recovered, said she "couldn't be prouder" of Sunny who was at home with his younger brother and sister when she collapsed.
PC Emma Horne and PC Lydia Chapman were the first at the scene after receiving a call for assistance from the ambulance service.
PC Horne said: "We don't often see many calls where a seven-year-old has been so brave to pick up the phone and call 999.
"Sunny is truly deserving of this reward for his outstanding courage and bravery, during what we could only imagine was a very scary time for him and his little sister."