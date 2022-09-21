Cost of living help gives some certainty, Welsh businesses say
- Published
A scheme to cap soaring non-domestic energy bills for six months has given "some form of certainty", a Welsh business group has said.
The Federation of Small Businesses Wales said members faced an "extremely difficult" period of rising costs.
The Energy Bill Relief Scheme will cap wholesale energy prices for all firms for six months from 1 October.
It follows a previously announced £150bn plan to help households with their bills for two years.
The scheme for businesses will expire in April, and will apply to other non-domestic settings such as hospitals, schools and churches.
FSB Wales policy chairman Ben Francis said: "It's worth reflecting on the fact that FSB Wales' members are not multinational corporations, they are not FTSE 100 businesses.
"These are small businesses, owned by normal people with mortgages to pay, mouths to feed and, just around the corner, with Christmas to plan for.
"They have clawed their way through the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, out of the other side, they have been met with this unprecedented hike in energy costs."
Companies do not need to apply for the subsidy as the discount will be automatically applied to their bills from 1 October.
Mr Francis said the rising cost of doing business meant the situation facing his members was "extremely difficult, and energy prices are almost just the tip of the iceberg".
He added that today's announcement provided "some form of certainty", adding: "It allows these businesses to plan towards the Christmas period.
"We welcome the fact there will be a review after three months, which will enable all parties to take stock of the situation and of how effective the package of support has been, with a view to potentially extend it."