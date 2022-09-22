Dwyryd Estuary: Work under way to remove pylons from beauty spot
Work is under way to remove overhead pylons branded a "scar on the landscape".
Plans to flatten 10 pylons and put the cables beneath Dwyryd Estuary, near Penrhyndeudraeth, Gwynedd, date to 2013 but spade work has finally started.
However, the pylons will remain visible until 2029, with ground surveys forming the first part of the project.
The pylons, which stretch two miles (3.2km) over the estuary, were built in 1966.
They were made to carry power from the former Trawsfynydd nuclear plant but will now be reconfigured and buried underground.
"The visual impact of this, once they've been removed, will really enhance and open up this area for the local community," said Stephen Ellison, a senior project manager for National Grid.
It is carrying out the work as part of its multi-million pound plans to reduce the visual impact of its cables and pylons on the UK landscape.
Environmental and archaeological surveys mark the first part of the estuary project with work to build a shaft and a tunnel for the cables due to start next year.
Snowdonia National Park Authority director Jonathan Cawley said it was an "exceptionally important" project, "enhancing and protecting the landscape".
He also said that having additional workers in the area for about seven years would also benefit local businesses.
National Grid announced in 2014 it wanted to bury overhead cables after a study ruled the pylons affected the "dramatic landscape", and locals described them as a "scar on the landscape".
Both the National Grid and park authority said the plans to remove them had not been met with any opposition.