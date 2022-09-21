Nantyglo: School library named after girl who died of cancer
A school has paid tribute to a pupil who died of cancer by naming its new library after her.
Nine-year-old Imogen Prosser died a few weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive tumour on her brain stem.
Her parents, Heidi and Mark, cut a ribbon at an opening ceremony in Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg in Nantyglo, Blaenau Gwent, on 12 September.
They, along with Imogen's siblings Tyler and Kadi, declared Llyfrgell Imogen, or Imogen's Library, open.
In a statement they said: "We are very proud that Imogen's friends have chosen to honour her in this way."
They also thanked hospital staff for looking after Imogen when she was unwell.
Head teacher Ann Toghill said: "Imogen was a lovely, quiet, kind pupil who was popular with her classmates and she is missed terribly.
"The children wanted to keep her memory alive by naming the library in her honour and we all agree that this is an appropriate tribute."
The new library is part of a £1m Welsh government-funded development under the Sustainable Communities for Learning scheme.