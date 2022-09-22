NHS waiting list in Wales grows to record 743,000

The waiting list for NHS treatments in Wales has reached a new record of almost three-quarters of a million, latest monthly figures show.

More than 743,000 treatments were waiting to be completed in July, up for the 27th month in a row.

Waits of more than a year also rose to more than 181,000, also the highest on record.

The Welsh government said it had seen improvements, including a decrease in waits of more than two years.

The treatment waiting list in Wales is now 60% higher than in February 2020, before the pandemic.

But Welsh government said the longest waits for treatments - more than two years - had fallen for the fourth consecutive month.

More than 60,000 treatments were still incomplete at two years or longer.

"We continue to see improvements and a high number of people receiving treatment, with over 358,000 consultations taking place in the latest month," a government spokesperson said.

Welsh ministers have set a number of targets to try to deal with the growing backlog.

The number of treatments not completed in two years has fallen 14% since the peak in March, the Welsh government says

These include eliminating waits for more than two years in most specialities by March 2023, and waits of more than a year in most specialities by spring 2025.

The Welsh government's most immediate goal is that no-one should be waiting more than a year for their first outpatient appointment by the end of this year.

But the figures for July indicate how difficult it will be to meet that - with more than 101,000 having waited more than a year for a first appointment in July.

