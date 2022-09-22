NHS waiting list in Wales grows to record 743,000
- Published
The waiting list for NHS treatments in Wales has reached a new record of almost three-quarters of a million, latest monthly figures show.
More than 743,000 treatments were waiting to be completed in July, up for the 27th month in a row.
Waits of more than a year also rose to more than 181,000, also the highest on record.
The Welsh government said it had seen improvements, including a decrease in waits of more than two years.
The treatment waiting list in Wales is now 60% higher than in February 2020, before the pandemic.
But Welsh government said the longest waits for treatments - more than two years - had fallen for the fourth consecutive month.
More than 60,000 treatments were still incomplete at two years or longer.
"We continue to see improvements and a high number of people receiving treatment, with over 358,000 consultations taking place in the latest month," a government spokesperson said.
Welsh ministers have set a number of targets to try to deal with the growing backlog.
These include eliminating waits for more than two years in most specialities by March 2023, and waits of more than a year in most specialities by spring 2025.
The Welsh government's most immediate goal is that no-one should be waiting more than a year for their first outpatient appointment by the end of this year.
But the figures for July indicate how difficult it will be to meet that - with more than 101,000 having waited more than a year for a first appointment in July.