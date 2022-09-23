Pollution: Cardiff told to rethink Castle Street plan
- Published
Cardiff has been told to reconsider its arrangements for a well-used city centre road which was re-opened to all traffic last year.
Castle Street was shut to traffic during the Covid pandemic in summer 2020, later reopening to buses and taxis, then to all traffic.
The Welsh government has now called on the city's council to find alternatives to cut pollution.
The council said its cabinet will take a permanent decision by early 2023.
When the street closed in 2020 it became an al fresco dining space. Having fully reopened in October 2021, one traffic lane was removed and a two-way cycle lane installed.
The current scheme is in place on a temporary basis until a permanent decision is made by the council, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
This will include analysis of clean air and congestion.
Following "constructive" discussions with the council, the Welsh government's minister for climate change, Julie James, said she has signed a direction detailing the actions the authority will take.
Ms James said: "The direction requires Cardiff council to implement a permanent infrastructure scheme for Castle Street to ensure sustained compliance with nitrogen dioxide limits.
'Expert scrutiny'
"The authority will undertake a further feasibility study for options that they propose to consider as potential alternatives to the approved scheme."
She added: "The schedule to the direction lists a number of requirements in relation to the additional assessment.
"These include provision of initial scoping proposals and initial and final plans to an appropriate timetable, reflecting the urgency of our programme to deliver compliance with nitrogen dioxide limits.
"Our independent air quality review panel will provide expert scrutiny and support throughout this process. We will work closely with Cardiff council to support delivery of the direction requirements.
"Whilst undertaking this further assessment, Cardiff council will continue to closely monitor air quality in the city centre and undertake action where necessary to ensure levels on Castle Street continue to remain compliant."
A council spokesman said the current traffic arrangements had "ensured that air quality on this street is compliant with all air quality limit values set out in legislation".
It said the present arrangements were "on an interim basis" and a decision will be taken after further assessment.