Wales Air Ambulance: Call to release data on Powys closure
- Published
Wales Air Ambulance (WAA) is facing calls to release the data behind its plan to close its Powys base.
Montgomeryshire Member of the Senedd Russell George wants to see that information analysed independently.
The service intends to move crews north as it says this would allow for more than 500 extra emergencies to be attended each year.
About 60 people were at a meeting in Newtown on Friday night about the proposal to move to a north Wales base.
It was organised by Powys councillor Joy Jones, who started a petition in August that has attracted 19,000 signatures.
Mr George told the meeting a decision is likely to be made by the end of the year, but any move could take between two and three years.
Campaigners claim rural areas could lose out with the change, with benefits being mostly felt in urban locations.
WAA was not represented at the meeting.
But it has said analysis of its data suggests almost 600 more calls could be responded to each year by merging bases in Welshpool and Caernarfon to one north Wales location, along with extending night-flying hours.
WAA said it believes all Wales would benefit from the change.
The charity's Mark James told the BBC: "We now go to the most seriously ill or seriously injured patients right across Wales.
"So the idea that we have a mid Wales air ambulance or a north Wales air ambulance or a West Wales air ambulance just isn't the case. We have four Wales air ambulances that cover the whole country."
Mr James insisted the plan was not about cutting costs and asked people to have faith in the plan.
"We can see a way forward that would improve the service for the whole of Wales, and we're asking people to trust us once again," he said.
'I wouldn't be here today without the air ambulance'
High in the hills of Wales Brian Jackaman could have died when he fell from his bike and fractured his skull.
But the then nine-year old was rescued by Wales Air Ambulance, which flew him to hospital where he spent days in intensive care.
The accident happened 15 years ago above Kerry, in Powys.
Mr Jackaman has raised hundreds of pounds for WAA and is worried by the proposals.
"It could have been catastrophic, fatal, if not for the speed and heroism of the Wales Air Ambulance," he said.
"There's no way a road ambulance would have got up here.
"There's just no way I'd be here today without the professional pilot of the air ambulance. Without them we would be truly lost."