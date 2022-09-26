Wales v Poland: Arrests after flares and firework set off
A number of people have been arrested after a firework was set off from the crowd at the end of Wales' defeat against Poland in the Nations League.
The firework was set off and flares were also lit in the away end at Cardiff City Stadium.
South Wales Police said seven people in the away end were arrested and that four people arrested for possession of pyrotechnics remain in police custody.
Pyrotechnics are banned at UK stadiums but are a more common sight in Europe.
Wales lost Sunday's match 1-0, meaning they were relegated to League B.
Police said the other three arrests were for being drunk and disorderly, a racially aggravated public order offence and invading the pitch.
The force added "numerous" away fans were also ejected from the stadium for breaching ground regulations such as smoking and drinking alcohol.
PC Christian Evans, from South Wales Police, said: "The overwhelming majority of people who attend the Cardiff City Stadium behave responsibly and enjoy a safe experience.
"Wales football fans have earned themselves an excellent reputation both at home and when visiting other countries.
"Being in possession of a pyrotechnic device at a football match, or attempting to bring one into a football stadium, is a criminal offence, and anyone found guilty of committing such an offence faces a Football Banning Order".
It is not the first incident involving pyrotechnics at Wales matches.
Following the World Cup play-off semi-final win over Austria in March, Wales were fined for the "inappropriate behaviour" of fans using pyrotechnics after a smoke canister was thrown on to the pitch from the home end.
In 1993, John Hill died after being hit by a flare at the old National Stadium in Cardiff at Wales' World Cup qualifier against Romania.
At the final whistle, two men on the opposite side of the stadium let off a marine distress flare that travelled over the pitch and struck the 67-year-old.