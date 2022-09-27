World Cup: Host venues wanted for Welsh cultural events
Grassroots venues and community spaces are being encouraged to join a festival celebrating Wales' World Cup journey in Qatar.
Gŵyl Cymru Festival starts on 19 November and organisers are putting out a call for event hosts.
The festival aims to promote Welsh language, arts and culture alongside the Wales fixtures.
Every primary school in Wales is also being urged to participate in a World Cup singalong on 10 November.
It is hoped as many as 250 thousand children will join the online Jambori, organised by Urdd Gobaith Cymru, which will feature live on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru
Siân Lewis, the Urdd's chief executive, said: "We had to get behind the team and give them the send-off they deserve from all the junior school children in Wales."
'Celebrating Cymru'
Just over a week later, Gŵyl Cymru Festival will begin and events will run for a minimum of 10 days.
They will range from children's activities to comedy nights, workshops and music gigs.
Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Noel Mooney said it was about "celebrating Cymru and our place on the world stage".
Mr Mooney said: "We really are being watched by everybody. We've got billions of eyes on the country. Billions of eyes on our footballers. Billions of eyes on our history and our heritage, so let's really come together as a nation."
Putting out a call for people to get involved, he added: "We're looking at local creative spaces like theatres, like libraries, like cafes. They can all host Gŵyl Cymru events.
"It could be in a barber shop. It could be in a clothes shop, it could be anywhere. But it's up to people to think about where they can host.
"What you need to do is bring people along, show the matches, celebrate our culture and it doesn't have to be huge."
Event organisers must submit details to the festival website by 19 October.
Lleucu Siencyn, director arts development at the Arts Council of Wales, said: "The Arts Council of Wales is delighted to be working in partnership with the FAW on this unique nationwide festival of the arts.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for the arts sector to be part of the celebrations across our communities, creating long-lasting links between culture and sport in a fun and accessible way. "