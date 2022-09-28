Monmouthshire reverses English-only street sign decision
A Welsh council has reversed its decision for new street signs to be only in English.
The move by Monmouthshire council led to complaints to the Welsh Language Commissioner's office.
It found the council failed to comply with legally-binding Welsh language standards in changing its policy.
The council said it accepted the findings and will "remain committed to ensuring that all new street names are Welsh-only or fully bilingual".
It said that Welsh was an important part of the county's culture and heritage.
The commissioner had found the change of policy meant it had failed to comply with standards because it had not considered how it would affect opportunities to use Welsh.
Welsh should not be treated less favourably than English, the commissioner's office added.
It has imposed 15 enforcement actions on the council to ensure it complies with standards when formulating or modifying policy in future.
Deputy Welsh Language commissioner Gwenith Price said the commissioner's main aim was to promote and facilitate the use of Welsh.
She added that organisations should not take decisions to "do less for the Welsh language than they were previously", or to do the minimum where more progressive action was being made.