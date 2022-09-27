Wales v Poland: Children 'scared' by flares and fireworks
A family has said pyrotechnics at the Wales-Poland football match left their children "scared" and "hysterical".
Police charged four people in relation to flares and fireworks in the away end of the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday.
It was only the second game for the McDougall family, from Carmarthenshire, and they said it may be their last.
Arron, 15, who has autism, was so distraught that he ran out of the stadium and his 11-year-old sister Ellie had a "major panic attack".
The FAW is understood to be investigating concerns.
Parents Ruth and Lewis McDougall, from St Clears, say the family were excited for the game and both children had new Wales shirts with their names on.
When they went to find their seats, they realised they were in the family stand but just a few seats away from the Poland fans who were quite quickly surrounded by police and security.
"They were starting flares up before the match even started," said Mr McDougall.
"I was just trying to keep the children calm and say 'it's ok, it's only a bit of fun'," added Ms McDougall.
"When the anthem came on, we couldn't even hear anything. And then the fans were just bouncing, the whole stadium was just moving. And I thought, 'oh no, ok."
They said that it was in the second half, after Poland scored, that the atmosphere really turned.
"The whole away fans just erupted. And then this firework went off and Ellie just screamed. I just thought, I really don't like this," said Ms McDougall.
"Ellie was screaming and crying and finding it hard to breathe."
It was then that 15-year-old Arron became "hysterical" and ran out of his seat and tried to leave the stadium but was stopped by security.
Ms McDougall then told the security staff that her son had autism and "didn't feel safe" and they were allowed to leave.
Arron's parents said it was a "massive milestone" for him to come to a football game and they are now not sure whether the children will ever want to go to a match again.
The family say they've now written to officials to ask for the family stand to be moved away from away supporters, as well as better allocation of seats for disabled supporters.
Police arrested seven people at the game for alleged offences including being drunk and disorderly and possession of pyrotechnics which are banned in UK stadiums.
Four people have since been charged with possession of a firework or flare at a sporting event and will appear before Cardiff magistrates next month.
The FAW is understood to be investigating all reports and information that has been submitted following the Nations League match against Poland and constantly reviews procedures with Cardiff City Stadium.