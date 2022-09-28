Wales NHS remains under 'intense pressure' - HIW report
Hospital and health care in Wales remain under "intense pressure" due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, inspectors have found.
Sustained pressure on emergency care and concern about patient safety have been highlighted in a report into NHS and independent care services in Wales.
Access to face-to-face GP appointments was also a problem for some.
The Welsh government has been asked to comment.
The report comes as NHS leaders have said there was a "national emergency" in health and social care in Wales.
Independent regulator Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) carried out more than 200 inspections and examined 500 concerns from the public and staff in the 12 months to March.
'Good quality of care'
But, overall, its 2021-22 report found the "quality of care provided across Wales has been of a good standard".
The report has been published as the Welsh NHS Confederation, which represents NHS Wales organisations, said up to 1,500 medically fit patients could not leave hospital because of a lack of social care.
The HIW report highlighted prolonged patient handover delays due to ambulance wait times outside emergency departments, saying it remained a "regular occurrence".
It said it had a "detrimental impact upon the ability of the health care system to provide responsive, safe, and dignified care to patients".
"Scheduled care areas, such as oncology and cardiac wards, where the staff have more control over admission and patient flow, had fewer areas for improvement," it said.
HIW sent out questionnaires to health workers which indicated low staff morale, including challenges around staffing numbers and high demand for services.
It also found changes introduced to deal with Covid continued to alter the way patients accessed services, such as getting access to face-to face GP appointments.
'Many challenges'
"People told us that they could not always get appointments when they needed them, and found it difficult in some areas to access practices by phone," it said.
"We also found that an element of digital exclusion has continued, with some people unable to access services due to a focus on online and telephone consultations."
In the report foreword, HIW chief executive Alun Jones said that "healthcare services continued to be under intense pressure from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic".
"It is clear there are many challenges ahead for services, for the staff who work within them and for the people of Wales whilst the immense task of service recovery continues," he said.