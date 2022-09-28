Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff has £4m refurbishment
- Published
The Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff is undergoing a £4m refurbishment - the biggest in its 18-year history.
A new welcome hub will be created in the entrance foyer to the Cardiff Bay arts venue, while a refurbished cabaret area will have space for 140 people.
The members' lounge will also be refurbished, with work set to be completed in 2023.
Centre managing director Mathew Milsom said the new spaces would help "inspire and intrigue" visitors.
"Our new spaces are designed to welcome you, whoever you are and wherever you're from, into our new gateway to the arts in Wales," he added.