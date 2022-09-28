Ystrad Mynach rugby pitch saved as school expansion plan changed
- Published
A rugby pitch, threatened by the proposed expansion of a school, is set to be spared after plans were changed.
Original proposals would have seen a new building for Trinity Fields School constructed on council fields in Ystrad Mynach which are used by Penallta RFC.
The controversial move would have seen the club's main pitch move to nearby Sue Noake Leisure Centre.
However, Caerphilly council has now decided to expand the school on its car park instead.
The school, which provides for children with special educational needs, teaches "some of the most vulnerable children and young people in our community", the council said.
A number of aspects will not be included in the new plans, including a pool, therapy and family rooms, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It was in April 2021 that the local authority approved the school expansion plan on to the council-owned rugby pitch next door.
The £12.5m development would have seen Penallta RFC given a new playing field at Sue Noake Leisure Centre, but the rugby club and parents complained about sewage issues on the site.
After becoming council leader earlier this year, Nelson councillor Sean Morgan announced the local authority was looking at alternative plans for the school.
Now, subject to the cabinet's approval, the school expansion will go ahead but will be constructed on its car park instead of the rugby field.
The proposed two-storey expansion includes ten classrooms and extra facilities.
A report presented to the education scrutiny committee on 16 September stated some aspects of the original development will no longer be delivered.
This means a new pool, hall, therapy room, designated family room, sports pitch or outdoor sensory room will not be built, with the cost cut to £7m.
The report also revealed it was likely the council would need to build another special school to meet the "ever-increasing demand" for places.
A final decision will be made by cabinet members on Wednesday, 5 October.