Theatre: Difficult years ahead, says director Peter Doran
- Published
One of Wales' leading arts figures has warned of a "very difficult" few years ahead for theatres.
Peter Doran, director of The Torch Theatre in Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, is preparing to direct his last production after 25 years.
He said "it will take a lot of work" to restore lost audiences which drifted away from theatres during the pandemic.
The Welsh government said it is looking at the arts sector's skills as part of its new culture strategy.
It provided £108m in funding during the pandemic.
As he prepares to retire, Mr Doran said he was glad he is not starting his career now.
He said: "I think it will be very difficult over the forthcoming years, the pandemic has been very difficult for us.
"Theatre is habit forming, you want people here once a month. Twice a year is no good to us.
"We had a loyal audience, but the habit has been broken and it will take a lot of work to get these people to come back on a regular basis."
The Pembroke-born director has directed successful plays such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Grav - about the late Welsh rugby player and broadcaster Ray Gravell - which is still being performed seven years after it was first staged.
Mr Doran said a consistent lack of funding for theatre has been challenging throughout his career.
"I've been working virtually with the same amount of money for most of the time I've been here.
'A lot of talent'
"However well you've done, you don't get rewarded with more money.
"There's a lot of talent in Wales, we produce great people, but just in terms of the the financing of the arts, it's difficult."
To illustrate his message, Mr Doran used an analogy of a coastal path.
"In Pembrokeshire, we have a fantastic coastal path, but you have to spend money on it, otherwise it becomes inaccessible.
"You have to clear those paths. The arts are exactly the same. You have to feed it and subsidise it otherwise it's not accessible to people."
The Welsh government said it is are aware of the challenges facing the sector due to the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.
A spokesperson said: "The Arts Council of Wales are in regular dialogue with the sector about the increasing pressures they are facing.
"During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Welsh government provided an unprecedented £108m of investment through our Cultural Recovery Fund to support the cultural sector, including the arts, which helped safeguard 2,700 jobs across Wales.
"Last week, we launched the Creative Skills Action Plan. We are considering the skills of the cultural sector in Wales as part of the development of our new culture strategy."
