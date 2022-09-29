Llangrannog: Man refuses to pay fine issued in English only
- Published
A man who refused to pay a parking fine because it was issued in English and not Welsh has been told debt collectors would visit him home.
Arwyn Groe insists he will not pay the fine he was sent after parking in Llangrannog, Ceredigion.
"Of course it would be easier to pay the £40, but that's not the point," said Mr Groe, of Llanfair Caereinion, Powys.
One Parking Solution, which manages the car park, would not comment.
"To tell the truth we are all, as Welsh people, likely to give in too easily at times to companies outside Wales who are ready to squeeze us and our rights," Mr Groe said.
It is not the first time the company, based in Worthing, West Sussex, has been criticised for its failure to issue fines in both English and Welsh.
Earlier this year, Welsh language campaigner Toni Schiavone's case, which related to the same car park, was thrown out after One Parking Solution were not represented when his case for non-payment of fines reached court in Aberystwyth.
Mr Groe said Mr Schaivone's stance had been an inspiration since he received the initial fine in August.
Despite several attempts to obtain a bilingual fine, Mr Groe said he was told an English-only letter would be sent.
"I wrote politely enough saying that I did not intend to pay under these circumstances and I have been told that the fine has been transferred to debt collectors," he explained.
"[One Parking Solutions] have shown quite a bit of arrogance towards the Welsh and so I felt because they don't seem to have learned a lesson that it is important to keep up the pressure on them so that they realise we won't give up."
Mr Groe said he believed that the company in question is able to hide behind Welsh government regulations concerning the use of Welsh language in the public and private sector that are "not strong enough".
He called on the Welsh government to strengthen regulations.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: "We are keen to see all sectors increase the use of Welsh and supporting businesses to develop their Welsh language services is a priority for us.
"The Welsh Language (Wales) Measure 2011 gives official status to the Welsh language in Wales. We are committed to the full implementation of the Measure and following a programme of work for the introduction of Welsh language standards to more sectors over the coming years."