Burry Port: Tributes to ex-teacher killed in alleged assault
A former pupil of a teacher who died after an alleged assault has said he was "caring and understanding".
Peter Ormerod, 75, was left in critical condition after an incident in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, on Saturday.
Hywel David Williams, 39, of Cardiff, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with grievous bodily harm.
Appearing before Mr Ormerod's death was confirmed, he was remanded in custody and is due in court on 26 October.
Former pupil Marc Skon said: "He was inspirational and such a gentleman and deserved respect, and although he insisted we called him Peter when we met him years after leaving school, he was always Mr Ormerod.
"He was caring and understanding and as a teacher got the best out of pupils."
Mr Skon said while he was not the best mathematician, Mr Ormerod got the best out of him.
He said: "It's just a huge loss, a huge character and a man who didn't mind making a fool of himself in class which allowed you to be yourself in his company.
"He must have taught thousands of pupils but he always remembered names. I last saw him a year ago in a cafe and he came up and remembered me. Such a huge loss."
Eric Jones, former head teacher of Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Bro Myrddin, in Carmarthen, worked with Mr Ormerod between 1997 and 2006.
He said: "You could not meet a more agreeable man. He was a maths teacher and was highly respected among pupils and staff and I think it's true to say that the tributes from pupils and former colleagues speak volumes about him as a teacher and also as a person."
He added: "As well as being a maths teacher Peter was associate head teacher in the school and he was a great support to me and the management team.
"He was meticulous and would prepare carefully before meetings, and always ready to offer new ideas and often with a degree of humour if he saw that the situation required it."